Cowboys Fit opens in Plano

Views of officials at the ribbon cutting at Cowboys Fit Plano in Plano, Texas, including Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones Anderson, Cowboys Fit development partner Mark Mastrov, and Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere | Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Today, Cowboys Fit has opened its second location in Plano, TX. Having originally opened in The Star in Frisco at Cowboys Headquarters, Cowboys Fit offers state-of-the-art exercise equipment, as well as luxurious amenities, to give each of its members the Dallas Cowboys workout experience.

“It is a wonderful day to have Cowboy Fit join Plano,” said Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere in a statement. “Our citizens will be provided another outlet that will allow them to live a healthy and productive life. We look forward to Cowboy Fit being part of the City of Excellence.”

Read more: Keurig Dr Pepper breaks ground on new Frisco headquarters

Cowboys Fit’s Plano location spans across 45,000 square feet and offers free weights and weight machines, alongside an indoor sports turf field. Members can also use Olympic weights and platforms, boxing and various forms of functional equipment. The Red Zone area houses equipment suitable for barre classes, circuit training, yoga and more. Members of Cowboys Fit will have access to performance and personal training programs with elite trainers to help them accomplish personalized fitness goals. Those with dual memberships are allowed exclusive access to the Cowboys team’s world headquarters

A look at Cowboys Fit’s indoor turf field | Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Fit members will also be able to use the recovery room, in which, professionals will offer services including cryotherapy, hydro massage, normatech recovery and tanning. Parents are able to leave their children in the Rowdy Room as they work out or receive treatments.

Cowboys Fit will offer group fitness courses led by elite trainers | Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

“We are incredibly excited to continue to watch the Cowboys Fit brand grow and succeed,” said Mark Mastrov, chairman of Cowboys Fit. “We have no doubt that Cowboys Fit Plano will be an exceptional addition to the Plano community and will take our business to new heights.”

Read more: How the GameStop Performance Center at The Star is advancing esports

Cowboys Fit is now accepting applications for memberships at both its Plano and Frisco locations.

Cowboys Fit

4817 West Park Blvd. Ste 800, Plano

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 6:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00pm

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00pm

More: 469.543.1251 | cowboysfit.com