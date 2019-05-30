Fat Straws’ new Richardson location will offer Mochi Donuts

Fat Straws’ new Mochi Donuts will be free of artificial coloring and dyes | Photo credit: Kathy Tran

This Saturday, Fat Straws will open its fourth location in Richardson. In addition to their famous smoothie and bubble tea creations, the new Richardson location will be the first to offer Mochi Donuts.

“Mochi” refers to a Japanese rice cake, which is pressed and molded into a desired shape. Fat Straws’ new Mochi Donuts will be made with a Japanese rice flour. The Donuts will contain fresh sourced ingredients, including organic strawberries, organic blueberries and ceremonial grade matcha. No food colorings or artificial dyes will be used in the making of the Mochi Donuts.

“Over the last 16 years we’ve really tried to stay focused on what we do: make great bubble tea,” said Fat Straws Co-Owner Terry Pham in a press release, “We’ve been searching for something to complement our product, but nothing has stood out. That all changed last year when I had my first Mochi Donut. And like all of the amazing experiences in my life, we had to share it.”

Upon the opening of the new Richardson location, Fat Straws has revamped their business model to cultivate a sense of community among its employees. They hold weekly leisure meetings in which the owners check in with the employees and make sure they are on track with their personal and professional goals.

Fat Straws offers a great selection of bubble teas and smoothies | Photo credit: Kathy Tran

“We wanted to create a space where people can be known,” Pham said. “They are not just employees to us they are part of our family. The community is literally invested in this location. We opened it up for investors from our neighborhood and the new business model was a hit. They love the product we are serving and the driving mission behind it all. This model is what we want to use with future locations. We love feeling the support of our neighbors and friends and knowing that they believe in what we are doing.”

Fat Straws will open in Richardson this Saturday, June 1 at 12:00 p.m. The first 100 people in line will receive an envelope with a prize inside.

