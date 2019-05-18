A look at Equinox Willow Bend

Rendering courtesy of Equinox

This fall, Equinox will open its third DFW location at The Shops at Willow Bend. With all of its techniques and training programs backed by science, Equinox offers an entirely different type of workout experience. The Plano location will be a four-level facility with multiple fitness studios, two spa treatment rooms, a rooftop workout area and more.

Upon entry to Equinox, members will check into the club by presenting a digital bar code on their Equinox mobile application. On the first floor, there will be lounge space, with computers and wifi available to members. There will be retail space with brands like Nike and Lululemon in stock, and Dallas-based Roots Juices will be available for purchase.

A Kids’ Club will be available for parents’ to leave their children as they take advantage of all of Equinox’s luxurious amenities.

Read more: Cinépolis USA to open in The Shops at Willow Bend in 2020



Imagined lounge space at Equinox Willow Bend | Rendering courtesy of Equinox



The locker rooms will be comprised of day-use lockers, stocked with Kiehl’s grooming products and have a soothing eucalyptus steam room. Each locker room will have an entry way to the two-lane, 25-yard indoor salt water pool.



Equinox Willow Bend will have a two-lane, 25-yard indoor salt water pool | Rendering courtesy of Equinox

The ground floor will also offer 5,000 square feet dedicated to strength training and group fitness classes divided by discipline. There will also be two treatment rooms on the ground floor with on-site massage therapists.

The mezzanine will house most of the cardio equipment. Equinox’s treadmills, ellipticals and StairMasters will have TV attachments, to keep members entertained as they work on their cardio.

Equinox Willow Bend will have state-of-the-art cardio equipment available for members | Image courtesy of Equinox

On the second floor, members can participate in different workout classes in the Equinox studios. Equinox offers various yoga, Pilates and precision running classes. There will also be a blacked-out cycling studio, where members can participate in rhythm-based, performance-based and metrics-based cycling courses.

An imagining of Equinox’s Group Fitness space | Image courtesy of Equinox

Equinox’s new Willow Bend location will have a rooftop workout area. On the rooftop will be more cardio equipment, games, turf and an outdoor playground.

Read more: A look inside the National Videogame Museum

While Equinox Willow Bend may not open until fall, the Equinox showroom is now open at The Shops at Willow Bend. In the showroom, prospective members can get a closer look at the new locations offerings and even sign up for an exclusive discounted membership. To schedule a visit to the showroom, click here.