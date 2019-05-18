Health

A look at Equinox Willow Bend

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Rendering courtesy of Equinox

This fall, Equinox will open its third DFW location at The Shops at Willow Bend. With all of its techniques and training programs backed by science, Equinox offers an entirely different type of workout experience. The Plano location will be a four-level facility with multiple fitness studios, two spa treatment rooms, a rooftop workout area and more.

Upon entry to Equinox, members will check into the club by presenting a digital bar code on their Equinox mobile application. On the first floor, there will be lounge space, with computers and wifi available to members. There will be retail space with brands like Nike and Lululemon in stock, and Dallas-based Roots Juices will be available for purchase.

A Kids’ Club will be available for parents’ to leave their children as they take advantage of all of Equinox’s luxurious amenities.

Read more: Cinépolis USA to open in The Shops at Willow Bend in 2020


Imagined lounge space at Equinox Willow Bend | Rendering courtesy of Equinox

The locker rooms will be comprised of day-use lockers, stocked with Kiehl’s grooming products and have a soothing eucalyptus steam room. Each locker room will have an entry way to the two-lane, 25-yard indoor salt water pool.


Equinox Willow Bend will have a two-lane, 25-yard indoor salt water pool | Rendering courtesy of Equinox

The ground floor will also offer 5,000 square feet dedicated to strength training and group fitness classes divided by discipline. There will also be two treatment rooms on the ground floor with on-site massage therapists.

The mezzanine will house most of the cardio equipment. Equinox’s treadmills, ellipticals and StairMasters will have TV attachments, to keep members entertained as they work on their cardio.

Equinox Willow Bend will have state-of-the-art cardio equipment available for members | Image courtesy of Equinox

On the second floor, members can participate in different workout classes in the Equinox studios. Equinox offers various yoga, Pilates and precision running classes. There will also be a blacked-out cycling studio, where members can participate in rhythm-based, performance-based and metrics-based cycling courses.

An imagining of Equinox’s Group Fitness space | Image courtesy of Equinox

Equinox’s new Willow Bend location will have a rooftop workout area. On the rooftop will be more cardio equipment, games, turf and an outdoor playground.

Read more: A look inside the National Videogame Museum

While Equinox Willow Bend may not open until fall, the Equinox showroom is now open at The Shops at Willow Bend. In the showroom, prospective members can get a closer look at the new locations offerings and even sign up for an exclusive discounted membership. To schedule a visit to the showroom, click here.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

1.9K
Features

A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios
Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future
1.9K
Community

The City of Excellence is in conflict. What is rotten in the state of Plano?
1.9K
Family

KidZania to open first U.S. location at Stonebriar Centre
1.4K
Business

A look at the new Collin Creek
1.2K
Health

Texas Back Institute miraculously treats young man’s severe spinal cord injuries
1.0K
Food

Five environmentally friendly restaurants in Collin County
962
Food

Velvet Taco to open in Legacy Hall
937
Leisure

Miyako Hotel to open first Texas location in Plano
Twelve Cowboys Way The Star Frisco Dallas Cowboys luxury living Twelve Cowboys Way The Star Frisco Dallas Cowboys luxury living
936
Features

First look at Twelve Cowboys Way at The Star
871
Health

Children’s Health to host ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Breakfast Series featuring Dr. James Andrews
Legacy West Plano Legacy West Plano
854
Events

Legacy West Sip, Savor & Stroll
773
Business

Bryce Cottrell on how Noble Wolf Vodka came to be

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


The May 2019 Digital issue asks the big questions. Who are the social media influencers I should follow? How do I protect myself online? Why is Toyota Connected producing cars smart enough to make my dinner reservation? Is AI really coming for my job? Browse the future online.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top