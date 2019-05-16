The future of Collin College

As the market for trade skills continues to grow, Collin College is expanding its resources to help give its students the skills they need | Image source: @collincollege on Facebook

For decades, Collin College has helped people from McKinney, Frisco, Plano and other parts of Collin County pursue their educational goals. Having first opened as a two-year community college, Collin College now offers various degree, trade and certification programs to help each of its students get on the right track for their careers.

As Collin College’s student body and career programs continue to grow, the college is quickly expanding its course catalog and its resources to help their students accommodate the needs of the market and set them up with the skills they will need in their careers.

With the introduction of their public safety training program, along with the opening of its technical campus, Collin College is becoming a less expensive alternative to traditional educational and career programs.

Public Safety Training Facility

Last fall, Collin College opened its Public Safety Training Center in McKinney. The Public Safety Training Center offers various resources for students wanting careers in fire science and law enforcement, including reality-based simulation village for police training, three separate shooting ranges, fire science training grounds and two burn structures. Since opening, Collin College’s Public Safety Training Center has hosted public safety teams from all over the country. The Public Safety Training Center has nine different classrooms and spans across over 128,000 square feet.

Image source: @collincollege on Facebook



Technical Campus

Last year, Collin College and City of Allen broke ground on the Collin College Technical Campus. The Technical Campus will span across 340,000 square feet and be comprised of four different buildings. The campus will serve over 4,000 students and offer training and certification courses in subjects like Engineering Technology, Architecture and Construction, Health Science and more. Upon opening of the Technical Campus, Collin College will partner with Allen ISD to allow students at the Allen High School STEAM Center to utilize some of Collin College’s resources. Construction on the Collin College Technical Campus is projected for completion by fall of 2020.

Conceptual rendering by McCarthy



Preston Ridge Center of Excellence

Construction on Collin College’s Preston Ridge Center in Frisco of Excellence is slated to begin this fall. The Preston Ridge Center of Excellence will span across 120,000 square feet and offer courses in Information Technology. Programs will include cybersecurity, software development and more. Construction on the Preston Ridge Center of Excellence is projected for completion by August 2021.

New Campuses

To better serve all of Collin County, Collin College will open more of its general education campuses in Wylie, Celina, and Farmersville. The Wylie campus is expected to open this fall, with the latter two slated for completion by 2021.

A look at Collin College’s Farmersville campus | Rendering courtesy of Collin College



For more information on Collin College and their educational, training and certification programs, visit collin.edu