Be The Difference Foundation announces inaugural Teal Warrior Challenge

Be The Difference Foundation is looking for Teal Warriors to join them in the fight against ovarian cancer. The Teal Warrior Challenge is a Virtual 5K, 10K & 15K that invites participants to register online and choose a 5K, 10K, or 15K to complete anytime between May 17 and May 31. Registration is $25 for any of the distances and all registered warriors receive a Be The Difference Foundation Teal Warrior Challenge participation medal and customized race bib.

One woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer every 24 minutes. One woman dies from ovarian cancer every 37 minutes. 70% of women diagnosed will die from the disease. When properly diagnosed at an early stage, a woman stands a much better chance of survival. Sadly, there is no routine, reliable early detection test available for ovarian cancer today.

Diagnosing ovarian cancer is difficult. Typically, this is because ovarian cancer symptoms either aren’t apparent in the early stages of the disease or they mimic common stomach and digestive issues such as general abdominal discomfort, bloating and/or a feeling of fullness, even after a light meal, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss or gain, loss of appetite and unusual fatigue.

Because the Teal Warrior Challenge is a virtual race, it allows for racing at any pace at any time and there is no set location or time so anyone, anywhere can participate. Running, walking, cycling (indoors or outdoors), swimming, climbing or any other method that is preferred to complete the chosen distance will do!

Read more: Minnie’s Food Pantry moving to new location in Plano



Fundraising is optional in the Teal Warrior Challenge but participants will receive a fundraising page and can earn Be The Difference Foundation branded prizes by fundraising in the fight against ovarian cancer. Dollars raised from the Teal Warrior Challenge will benefit programs for women currently battling the disease as well as provide much needed funding for research.

“Our mission at Be The Difference Foundation is to create awareness and improve the lives of all people affected by ovarian cancer through education, support and research. The funds we raise help us get closer to achieving that mission,” said Jill Bach, President and Co-founder of Be The Difference Foundation and ten year survivor of ovarian cancer. “Our vision is a world without ovarian cancer”.

To register to become a Teal Warrior, donate to a Teal Warrior or find more information, please visit:

https://www.bethedifferencefoundation.org/events/.