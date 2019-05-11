Nonprofit

Be The Difference Foundation announces inaugural Teal Warrior Challenge

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

Be The Difference Foundation is looking for Teal Warriors to join them in the fight against ovarian cancer.  The Teal Warrior Challenge is a Virtual 5K, 10K & 15K that invites participants to register online and choose a 5K, 10K, or 15K to complete anytime between May 17 and May 31.  Registration is $25 for any of the distances and all registered warriors receive a Be The Difference Foundation Teal Warrior Challenge participation medal and customized race bib.

One woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer every 24 minutes. One woman dies from ovarian cancer every 37 minutes. 70% of women diagnosed will die from the disease. When properly diagnosed at an early stage, a woman stands a much better chance of survival.  Sadly, there is no routine, reliable early detection test available for ovarian cancer today.

Diagnosing ovarian cancer is difficult. Typically, this is because ovarian cancer symptoms either aren’t apparent in the early stages of the disease or they mimic common stomach and digestive issues such as general abdominal discomfort, bloating and/or a feeling of fullness, even after a light meal, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss or gain, loss of appetite and unusual fatigue.

Because the Teal Warrior Challenge is a virtual race, it allows for racing at any pace at any time and there is no set location or time so anyone, anywhere can participate. Running, walking, cycling (indoors or outdoors), swimming, climbing or any other method that is preferred to complete the chosen distance will do!

Read more: Minnie’s Food Pantry moving to new location in Plano

Fundraising is optional in the Teal Warrior Challenge but participants will receive a fundraising page and can earn Be The Difference Foundation branded prizes by fundraising in the fight against ovarian cancer.  Dollars raised from the Teal Warrior Challenge will benefit programs for women currently battling the disease as well as provide much needed funding for research.

“Our mission at Be The Difference Foundation is to create awareness and improve the lives of all people affected by ovarian cancer through education, support and research. The funds we raise help us get closer to achieving that mission,” said Jill Bach, President and Co-founder of Be The Difference Foundation and ten year survivor of ovarian cancer.  “Our vision is a world without ovarian cancer”.

To register to become a Teal Warrior, donate to a Teal Warrior or find more information, please visit:
https://www.bethedifferencefoundation.org/events/.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future
1.8K
Community

The City of Excellence is in conflict. What is rotten in the state of Plano?
1.8K
Features

A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios
1.7K
Family

KidZania to open first U.S. location at Stonebriar Centre
1.4K
Business

A look at the new Collin Creek
1.2K
Health

Texas Back Institute miraculously treats young man’s severe spinal cord injuries
984
Food

Five environmentally friendly restaurants in Collin County
941
Food

Velvet Taco to open in Legacy Hall
921
Leisure

Miyako Hotel to open first Texas location in Plano
Twelve Cowboys Way The Star Frisco Dallas Cowboys luxury living Twelve Cowboys Way The Star Frisco Dallas Cowboys luxury living
918
Features

First look at Twelve Cowboys Way at The Star
855
Health

Children’s Health to host ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Breakfast Series featuring Dr. James Andrews
Legacy West Plano Legacy West Plano
835
Events

Legacy West Sip, Savor & Stroll
754
Business

Bryce Cottrell on how Noble Wolf Vodka came to be

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


The May 2019 Digital issue asks the big questions. Who are the social media influencers I should follow? How do I protect myself online? Why is Toyota Connected producing cars smart enough to make my dinner reservation? Is AI really coming for my job? Browse the future online.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top