SocioMX Tour announces Cruz Azul FC vs Club Monarcas Morelia at The Star

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on
sociomx

SocioMX, in its fifth-year, announces a stimulating and unforgettable match between Cruz Azul FC and Monarcas Morelia at the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters. The match will take place inside Ford Center at The Star located in Frisco, TX on Saturday, July 6th at 5:00PM (CT). SocioMX continues its success by bringing the best Mexican soccer sporting events to their loyal fans in the United States.

As the CEO of SMM, the agency promoting this event, Jorge Villalobos, mentioned, “We are always innovating and creating new ways to unite communities. Soccer can be utilized not just to create joy, but to bring families together in a state-of-the-art facility”.

“We are happy and honored to be part of the SocioMX Tour again, and to play with important rivals such as Cruz Azul, brings value to our preseason. I know our fans will appreciate this and it will be a total success.” said Héctor Lara López, VP Monarcas Morelia.

Cruz Azul FC, is one of the greatest teams from LigaMX (Mexican League), in terms of followers in both Mexico and the U.S., as well as in championships. The Club is currently fighting for one of the top places in the league for the current championship and already in the Liguilla (playoffs). “Always glad and excited to come back to play in North Texas for our fans, and all the SocioMX Tour games are important for us whether in preseason or during FIFA breaks, they are taken seriously on our end. This one in particular, days before the kick off of our season is valuable for us because it’ll help us tune details.”  Ricardo Pelaez, Sporting Director Cruz Azul F.C.

The soccer match will bring excitement to thousands of fans inside Ford Center and millions more through the ESPN live broadcasts in the U.S, Mexico, and all over Latin America.

Presale for registered SocioMX members will be available on May 8th and 9th,prior to the public on sale launch on www.seatgeek.com. The public on sale will take place on Friday, May 10th at www.seatgeek.com and official SocioMX grassroots programs.

The following date and site has been set for the SocioMX Tour game:

Saturday, July 6 at 5 p.m.
Cruz Azul FC vs Monarcas Morelia
Ford Center at The Star in Frisco
Tickets will be available for purchase on May 10th through www.seatgeek.com

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
