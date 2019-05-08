Bavarian Grill’s “Weisser Spargel Fest” marks start of white asparagus season

German culinary enthusiasts get excited for one traditional ingredient to cook with every spring: white asparagus. Bavarian Grill restaurant celebrates the beginning of Spargelzeit, or “white asparagus time,” with their annual Spargel Fest from late-April through June.

The history of white asparagus originates from the German countryside. In Germany, residents make their way to farmers’ markets and roadside stands for the prized crop every spring. Prime asparagus-growing regions even have white asparagus routes mapped out for travelers wanting to sample the delicacy in restaurants and on farms. White asparagus, also known as “white gold” and “the queen of vegetables,” warrants festivals all throughout Germany to celebrate its harvest every year.

Bavarian Grill sticks to its roots by offering this seasonal cuisine soon after white asparagus is harvested. The restaurant’s Spargel grows in Holland, near the German border, and is purchased from the Amsterdam Vegetable Market. The vegetable is shipped from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, then reaches its final destination at Bavarian Grill.

Juergen Mahneke, founder and owner of Bavarian Grill, wanted to bring the annual German tradition to the restaurant as a way to spread more German culture to the North Texas community.

“Our entire staff counts down the days to when the ‘white gold’ arrives,” said Mahneke. “Our guests and friends count down the days, too. They drive in from all over Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and beyond to enjoy the ‘real’ white asparagus grown and harvested in Holland. It’s a treat for us to add to our culinary offerings and we know our guests feel the same.”

Read more: Cava to open in Legacy West

Spargel, or white asparagus, is softer than its green counterpart and has a subtle, more delicate flavor. Bavarian Grill uses the “white gold” in a variety of appetizers, sides and entrees, including:

König Ludwig Schnitzel – A guest favorite, pan-seared Schnitzel is topped with spears of white asparagus and a velvety lemon-sauce hollandaise. The dish is served with boiled, parsley new potatoes on the side.

Weisser Spargel Kreme Suppe – A must-have starter, the creamy white asparagus soup is the soup of the day every day during Spargel season.

Weisser Spargel Salat mit Brötchen – Chilled white asparagus marinated in a light parsley vinaigrette, garnished with a chopped hard-boiled egg.

Geräuchertem und gekochtem Schinken – Chilled white asparagus spears wrapped with black forest and Westphalian hams, with light parsley vinaigrette and low-fat creamy fresh herb sauce to dip.

For more white asparagus menu items, please visit www.bavariangrill.com/spargelfest-menu.

White asparagus will be served for a limited time as it is available throughout the spring. Don’t miss out on the delicacy and try one of the many white asparagus dishes at Bavarian Grill now through June 31, 2019.

Bavarian Grill offers authentic Southern German cuisine with a large variety of German beers and wines. The restaurant recently celebrated 25 years of business in the Plano community.

For more information, please visit bavariangrill.com