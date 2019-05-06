Treat your mom with brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West hotel

Have you made plans for celebrating your mom yet? Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 12 and the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West hotel is hosting a brunch perfect for treating the woman who gave you life.

The menu includes: Breakfast with fruits, yogurt, specialty sausages, quiche, croissants and brioche French toast; an Omelet Station with options from roasted garlic and onion to mozzarella and asparagus; a Benedict Station including jalapeño sausage and tomato béarnaise; a Seafood Table with snow crab and spicy shrimp ceviche; Citrus and Dill Cured Gravalox; Texas Cheese and Charcuterie Station; a wide range of “garden fresh” salads; soups including lobster bisque and wild mushroom and rice; a Carving Station with Prime Rib and roasted leg of lamb; a Hot Buffet with salmon, orange glazed chicken and shrimp and orzo pasta. There’s even a kids menu and the dessert menu reads like a dream: chocolate caramel cream puffs, Cadbury brownies, coconut cream puffs, mini bundt cakes, easter cookies and more! See below for the full menu.

The menu also features bottomless champagne, as well as a crafted cocktail and wine bar.

Legacy Grand Ballroom at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel

This extravagant Mother’s Day feast will be hosted within the Legacy Grand Ballroom, one of North Dallas’ largest luxury venues. It boasts an impressive 14,983 square feet of space, including a one-of-a-kind glass wall, and can accommodate events of up to 1,584 guests.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West hotel

Sunday, May 21

10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Adults: $59

Seniors (62+): $49

Bottomless champagne: $10

Children (6-12): $25

Children (5 and under): free

Reservations required:

eventbrite.com

[email protected]

469.925.1811