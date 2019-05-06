Sandi Arensmen talks business and beauty

Image courtesy of Sandi Arensmen

From a young age, beauty and haircare have been a part of Sandi Arensman’s life. Having traveled and lived in various parts of the world, Arensman has worked with hair of all types and has been able to use her experiences in her own boutique salon, Hair by Arensman, in Plano.

Arensman grew up in Kansas, where she competed in beauty pageants as a child.

“When I started doing beauty pageants, I was not allowed to have other people help me dress or do my hair,” Arensman recalls. “I just started doing it myself, realized I loved it and proceeded from there.”

After receiving a degree in Fashion Merchandising from Dodge City Community College, Arensman relocated to New York City, where she styled hair for models for New York Fashion Week.

“I got involved with hair so that I could see the world,” Arensman says, recalling on her travels to The Hamptons, Holland, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. During her travels, Arensman became familiar with both the business and scientific side of hair care.

“Three of my mentors had a Chemistry degree,” Arensman says. “I later got into testing in labs and working in test salons.”

With the skills she acquired, Arensmen was later able to work for Procter & Gamble, L’oreal and Sally Beauty Holdings LLC, where she worked between the chemistry and sales departments.

For the past 27 years, Arensmen has been her sole proprietor. Apart from owning her own Plano storefront, Arensmen has done hair for movie actors, manufacturers, as well as stage work in hair shows, both foreign and domestic.

As a woman business owner, Arensmen believes that women who aspire to own their own businesses need many years of experience in their field and to form connections with multiple mentors when they start off.

“Talk to a banker, talk to an accountant, talk to people in their 60s, 50s, then work your way back down to younger people,” Arensmen says. “I really feel that you have to get a good ten years in the business before you can really relish what’s going on.”

Arensmen also advises that aspiring business owner be careful when choosing a location to set up shop.

“Yes, it may be cheaper to rent or own in a certain area,” Arensmen says, “but that usually indicates that there’s not enough money to accrue in that area.”

To schedule an appointment with the nationally and internationally recognized Sandi Arensmen, visit hairbyarensman.com