Local Profile Digital Issue Cover Party at National Videogame Museum in Frisco

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
From left: Our loyal volunteers April and Shavba pictured with influencer Brandon Baker and his husband, Jesse | All photography by Stephanie Tann

This past Wednesday, Local Profile of Collin County chirped in the month of May with our latest edition: The Digital Issue. In The Digital Issue, we celebrate all things technology, including artificial intelligence, automotive technology and local influencers.

The cover party took place at the National Videogame Museum in Frisco. In attendance were some of Dallas’ most notable influencers, including Brandon Baker (@brandondoesdallas), WoonHeng Chia (@woon.heng), Lisa Trigsted (@neatfreakmckinney) and Jake Thompson (@competeeveryday). In the print edition, these influencers, offer an introspective look into their personal lives and discuss the challenges of having such large platforms.

Influencer Jake Thompson and wife, Elena enjoying a game of Pong at the National Videogame Museum

Read more: Kidist Norahun talks beauty, motherhood and The challenges of meeting expectations

Serving up tasty bites was CrushCraft, who sampled their signature Kra Pao. CrushCraft’s Kra Pao is always a hit at our Sip, Savor & Stroll Discovery Walks in The Star in Frisco, so regulars at our walks were thrilled to see CrushCraft at our cover party.

A sample of Kra Pao from CrushCraft Thai at The Star, Frisco

Also sampling food items was Mexican Bar Co., which opened shop in The District at Willow Bend last fall. Mexican Bar Co. sampled a sweet, tangy ceviche, along with chips and their house-made guacamole.

Additional refreshments and spirits were provided by Roxor Gin and BuzzBallz.

Read more: Hanging with the Heakes: A conversation with the millennial husband-wife Instagram duo

Attendees of the cover party got a chance to play classic arcade games for old consoles, including Sega and Atari. A life size sculpture of Mario from the Nintendo franchise, as well as ’80s and ’90s-themed bedroom models made for stylish Instagram photo-ops.

Local Profile of Collin County offers a special thanks to everyone who made this issue possible.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
