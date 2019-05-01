Community

Ewing Subaru presents My Possibilities with donation

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on
subaru share the love

Subaru of America, Inc. (“SOA”) and Ewing Subaru of Plano presented a check for $18,155 to My Possibilities. My Possibilities was a local beneficiary in the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event. 

From November 15, 2018 to January 2, 2019, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru vehicle could select from a list of charities to receive a donation of $250 from SOA. For the third year in a row, there will be no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners. At the culmination of this year, SOA and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $140 million donated since the creation of Share the Love to celebrate the eleventh anniversary of the event.

For 2018, SOA selected the four national charities: ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals On Wheels America® and National Park Foundation. Subaru retailers could also elect to add a local charity and Ewing Subaru of Plano selected My Possibilities as its hometown charity. 

My Possibilities is a Plano-based non-profit that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education and job placement for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) throughout North Texas. My Possibilities is changing the landscape for adults with IDD.

The new Ewing Subaru of Plano is located at 4480 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

Ewing Subaru of Plano website:  http://bit.ly/2DBlPk9

Facebook: http://bit.ly/2vomIYY 

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

2.5K
Family

Collin County’s top bluebonnet photo spots
Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future Plano-mayor-Harry-LaRosiliere-Plano-Tomorrow-Plano-Future
1.6K
Community

The City of Excellence is in conflict. What is rotten in the state of Plano?
1.3K
Food

Better Than Sex Desserts to open in Downtown Plano
1.3K
Features

A guide to Collin County’s most charming patios
1.1K
Community

Local Profile of Collin County celebrates launch at Mercedes Benz of Plano
972
Business

LVL29, residential high-rise to open in Legacy West in July
968
Health

Texas Back Institute miraculously treats young man’s severe spinal cord injuries
952
Food

The nine most intriguing new desserts in Collin County
921
Health

Newborn survives heart failure at Children’s Health
True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county
911
Nonprofit

Inside The Turning Point, the only rape crisis center in Collin County
878
Business

A look at the new Collin Creek
825
Food

Velvet Taco to open in Legacy Hall

ENJOY OUR LATEST MAGAZINE


The May 2019 Digital issue asks the big questions. Who are the social media influencers I should follow? How do I protect myself online? Why is Toyota Connected producing cars smart enough to make my dinner reservation? Is AI really coming for my job? Browse the future online.

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

Sitemap

Home

About Us

Advertising

Subscribe

Privacy Policy

Contact Us

Categories

Arts

Business

Food

Health

Nonprofit

Fashion

Contact us

Tel: 972.769.7272
Email: [email protected]

Follow us

 

Copyright © 2015 Flex Mag Theme. Theme by MVP Themes, powered by Wordpress.

To Top