Ewing Subaru presents My Possibilities with donation

Subaru of America, Inc. (“SOA”) and Ewing Subaru of Plano presented a check for $18,155 to My Possibilities. My Possibilities was a local beneficiary in the 2018 Subaru Share the Love Event.

From November 15, 2018 to January 2, 2019, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru vehicle could select from a list of charities to receive a donation of $250 from SOA. For the third year in a row, there will be no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners. At the culmination of this year, SOA and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $140 million donated since the creation of Share the Love to celebrate the eleventh anniversary of the event.

For 2018, SOA selected the four national charities: ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals On Wheels America® and National Park Foundation. Subaru retailers could also elect to add a local charity and Ewing Subaru of Plano selected My Possibilities as its hometown charity.

My Possibilities is a Plano-based non-profit that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education and job placement for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) throughout North Texas. My Possibilities is changing the landscape for adults with IDD.

The new Ewing Subaru of Plano is located at 4480 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, TX 75093

