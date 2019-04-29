Leisure

Choctaw Casino & Resort breaks ground on expansion project

Alex Gonzalez
A look at the new Choctaw Casino & Resort | Rendering courtesy of Choctaw Nation

Last Thursday, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma broke ground on an expansion project at its resort property in Durant, Oklahoma. The expansion includes the addition of 1,000 hotel rooms, an expanded gaming floor and new pools with a lazy river.

Choctaw Nation has appointed TynanGroup as the official developer for the expansion. TynanGroup is a leader in hospitality development, With over $8 billion worth of hotel, resort and casino experience. TynanGroup has previously developed the Sheraton Arlington Hotel.

“The Choctaw Nation’s latest expansion in Durant will elevate the resort and gaming experience in Oklahoma to the likes of which are typically found only in Las Vegas,” said John Tynan, Chairman and CEO of TynanGroup in a statement. “With a focus on the benefits this project will bring to the Choctaw Nation, the City of Durant, as well as the entire region, the Choctaw Nation has assembled a world-class team to build this mega-project. TynanGroup is proud to be working closely with the Choctaw Nation on this expansion.”

A glance a Choctaw’s new lobby bar | Rendering courtesy of Choctaw Nation

Friedmutter Group, a Las Vegas-based architecture, interior design and
planning firm, will handle the casino portions of the expansion project.

Along with new rooms and amenities, Choctaw Casino & Resort will also have more parking space available, as well as more dining and entertainment options. With the new additions, Choctaw Casino & Resort is expected to create over 1,000 more jobs in the city of Durant.

Choctaw Casino & Resort will add 1,000 new hotel rooms | Rendering courtesy of Choctaw Nation

Choctaw Casino & Resort’s expansion project is expected to cost $500 million. The expansion is slated for completion by spring of 2021.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
