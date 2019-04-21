Local Profile celebrates Easter in The Star at Sip & Hop

Attendees of Sip & Hop arrived in their most fabulous Easter accessories | All photography by Mollie Mayfield

As The Star in Frisco continues to grow, so do the delectable food and drink offerings. Collin County residents quickly discovered this at Local Profile’s Easter Sip & Hop event last Thursday. Sip & Hop was an adults only Easter egg hunt. An Easter-themed spin on our Sip, Savor & Stroll events, Sip & Hop featured delicious samples from some of The Star’s most popular bars and restaurants, as well as an Easter egg hunt, where kids (and grown-ups) could find eggs hidden throughout the Cowboys Headquarters district.

Over the course of the night, guests sampled bites and drinks from 12 participants. Since we launched our Sip, Savor & Stroll series this past October, CrushCraft has become an instant favorite, with their much-loved samples of drunken noodles and kra pao. This time, the acclaimed Thai eatery served up samples of their kra pao, along with their signature Love Bite cocktail, a frozen mixture of silver tequila, triple sec, agave, lime juice and CrushCraft’s house-made hibiscus infused Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Sushi Marquee was another big hit, offering samples of pork gyoza, shishito peppers and a Red Bull-based signature cocktail.

Samples from Cane Rosso in The Star

Among the Sip & Hop newcomers was Roti Grill, which sampled a mini plate of chicken tikka masala, rice and naan bread, as well as a mango and yogurt smoothie.

As our Sip, Savor & Stroll events have proven successful in The Star in Frisco, we will have our first ever Sip, Savor & Stroll event in Legacy West in Plano this Thursday. Among the participants are Neighborhood Goods, Fogo de Chao, Haywire and more. To purchase tickets, click here. Early bird ticket prices end today and ticket prices will go up to $35 tomorrow.