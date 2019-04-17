Food

Knife Butcher opens in The Shops at Willow Bend

Alex Gonzalez
Knife Butcher storefront in The Shops at Willow Bend | Image credit: Kevin Marple

If you’ve ever wanted to cook John Tesar’s incredible steak and burger recipes at home, you finally can. Knife Butcher has finally opened in The Shops at Willow Bend.

Knife Butcher is one of Tesar’s three concepts to open in The Shops at Willow Bend, including his steakhouse, Knife, which had previously been a hit in Dallas, as well as Knife Burger. With Knife Butcher, the “Top Chef” alumnus hopes to encourage lovers of his craft to channel the confidence to cook high quality meals at home.

“I’m passionate about empowering the at-home chef with the tools they need to recreate Knife-quality meals in their own kitchen,” said Tesar in a statement. “With my cookbook, KNIFE: Texas Steakhouse Meals at Home, I shared tons of recipes and techniques for working with meat, and now I’m taking it to the next level by giving people access to the very same steaks that are served at Knife.” 

With Knife Butcher, customers will be able to purchase everything they need to cook Knife-quality meals at home. | Image credit: Kevin Marple

At Knife Butcher, customers will be able to purchase 44 Farms filets, Heartbrand Bone In Rib Eyes, 80/20 ground beef, and more.

Customers can also purchase Tesar’s favorite YETI Gear, including the YETI Tundra and YETI Panga Duffle, designed to keep meats, jams and cheeses at one’s preferred temperature.

Tesar’s cookbook, KNIFE: Texas Steakhouse Meals at Home, will also be available for purchase at Knife Butcher. Customers can pick up products in person, or place orders online to be delivered to their homes or to pick up at Knife Butcher later.

Knife Butcher

Hours:

  • Monday – Saturday: 10 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

More: 214.299.5943 | knifeplano.com/the-butcher-shop/

