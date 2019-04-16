Party like a Cowboy at The Star for the NFL Draft

The Star in Frisco will hold three nights of NFL Draft festivities, all free to attend. | Image courtesy of The Star in Frisco

Next Thursday through Saturday, The Star in Frisco will host three days of festivities to celebrate the NFL Draft. During the festivities, Cowboys fans will be able to shop from a curated mix of fashion, jewelry and unique lifestyle goods, as well as receive autographs from Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, Cowboys alumni and even current Cowboys players.

The first of the NFL Draft parties will be held on Thursday, April 25, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Ford Center at The Star. Attendees will be graced with performances by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers. There will be live music by Jay Perez and The Band, a set from a live DJ, inflatables, giveaways and an appearance by Dallas Cowboys mascot, Rowdy. Plus, attendees will be able to receive autographs from current Cowboys players.

The next day of festivities will take place on Friday, April 26 at 5:00 p.m. at

Tostitos Championship Plaza, where attendees can shop from over 20p different booths. Once again, partygoers will be treated to performances by the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers and Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, and they will have autograph opportunities from current Cowboys players.

The final day of festivities will kick off with the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K on Saturday, April 27th at 9:00 a.m. at Tostitos Championship Plaza. Attendees will be able to run or walk the 5K, where they will receive a t-shirt and medal at the end. There will be a car show in The Star following the 5K. Attendees will have opportunities to receive autographs from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue Dancers, as well as Dallas Cowboys alumni.

All of the NFL Draft parties in The Star are free to attend, with a fee required to participate in the Draft Day 5K.