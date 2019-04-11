Meet Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, Medical Director and Co-Founder of CCRM Dallas – Fort Worth

As the medical director and co-founder of CCRM Dallas – Fort Worth, Dr. Dorette Noorhasan has unique empathy and compassion for her patients. She personally completed five cycles of IVF to ultimately create an embryo that was transferred via surrogate, so she understands the complex emotional and physical journeys of families who are struggling with infertility.



Dr. Noorhasan partners with each individual patient to develop custom-tailored analyses and treatments to help ensure the best outcome possible.

“The relationship that I have with my patients is built on core values like trust, respect, and good communication. My patients trust me with some of the most intimate details of their lives. I respect them as humans who are facing one of life’s toughest struggles,” said Dr. Noorhasan.

“It is very important to me to be a good listener to understand my patients’ perspectives. It is only through good communication and dialogue that my patients and I can work together to find the right treatment for them. I have been told by my patients that I am easy to talk to and am capable of breaking down abstract and complex medical problems to something they can easily understand.”

After receiving her undergraduate degree summa cum laude from University of the Virgin Islands, she attended medical school at Boston University School of Medicine, during which she participated in medical missions to Guatemala and Mexico. She completed her residency in obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of Texas, Houston, and her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at New Jersey Medical School.

Dr. Noorhasan consistently receives honors and awards acknowledging her achievements. She has been recognized as a Top Doctor in Texas Monthly, a Mom-Approved Doctor by Dallas Child Magazine for 2015 and a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly.

She is conversant in Spanish, helping accommodate the non-English speaking community.



Dr. Dorette Noorhasan

CCRM Dallas – Fort Worth

8380 WARREN PARKWAY, SUITE 201

FRISCO, TX 75034

(972) 377-2625