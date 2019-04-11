Health

Meet Dr. Dorette Noorhasan, Medical Director and Co-Founder of CCRM Dallas – Fort Worth

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on
dr. noorhasan

As the medical director and co-founder of CCRM Dallas – Fort Worth, Dr. Dorette Noorhasan has unique empathy and compassion for her patients. She personally completed five cycles of IVF to ultimately create an embryo that was transferred via surrogate, so she understands the complex emotional and physical journeys of families who are struggling with infertility.

Dr. Noorhasan partners with each individual patient to develop custom-tailored analyses and treatments to help ensure the best outcome possible.

“The relationship that I have with my patients is built on core values like trust, respect, and good communication. My patients trust me with some of the most intimate details of their lives. I respect them as humans who are facing one of life’s toughest struggles,” said Dr. Noorhasan.

“It is very important to me to be a good listener to understand my patients’ perspectives. It is only through good communication and dialogue that my patients and I can work together to find the right treatment for them. I have been told by my patients that I am easy to talk to and am capable of breaking down abstract and complex medical problems to something they can easily understand.”

After receiving her undergraduate degree summa cum laude from University of the Virgin Islands, she attended medical school at Boston University School of Medicine, during which she participated in medical missions to Guatemala and Mexico. She completed her residency in obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of Texas, Houston, and her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at New Jersey Medical School.

Dr. Noorhasan consistently receives honors and awards acknowledging her achievements. She has been recognized as a Top Doctor in Texas Monthly, a Mom-Approved Doctor by Dallas Child Magazine for 2015 and a Top Doctor by Castle Connolly.

She is conversant in Spanish, helping accommodate the non-English speaking community.

Dr. Dorette Noorhasan
CCRM Dallas – Fort Worth
8380 WARREN PARKWAY, SUITE 201
FRISCO, TX 75034
(972) 377-2625

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
2.1K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
1.6K
Family

Collin County’s top bluebonnet photo spots
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
1.4K
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US
1.1K
Food

Better Than Sex Desserts to open in Downtown Plano
1.1K
Community

Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County
1.0K
Community

Local Profile of Collin County celebrates launch at Mercedes Benz of Plano
online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance
911
Leisure

The sometimes awkward, sometimes sweet, sometimes painful truth about dating apps
christopher mcguire christopher mcguire
878
Arts

Announcing the Plano Classics 2019 Concert Series!
874
Business

Frisco Station hotel campus to open this summer
True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county
848
Nonprofit

Inside The Turning Point, the only rape crisis center in Collin County
845
Food

Hiccups Tea House & Churroholic to open in Frisco
culture a day spa culture a day spa
842
Beauty

De-stress and treat yourself at Culture A Day Spa, Frisco
To Top