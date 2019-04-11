Dr. Andrew Shepherd DC. CN. on stem cell regenerative therapy

As seen on a Sussex Directories Inc site

At the age of 16, I was diagnosed with a progressive rheumatoid degenerative condition. For the next ten years, my only solutions for pain management and function were acombination of physical therapy, acupuncture, and high doses of non-steroidal and steroidal anti-inflammatories. When I was 19, a skiing accident left me in a wheelchair for six months. It was with the help of a chiropractor and clinical nutritionist, that I was able to regain 80 percent of normal function. It was this transformative experience that motivated me to become a doctor.

30 years later, living with constant pain and arthritic changes progressing yearly, I wanted to explore the potential of regenerative medicine. Now, following three years of research and collaboration with experts, I made the decision to bring this potentially life-changing therapy to my practice and my patients.



Stem cells signal your body to activate self-healing and regeneration: they help reduce inflammation, modulate the immune system, and secrete factors that help tissues to regenerate.



Aging is a complex process in which cells become progressively damaged over time and finally die. New stem cells and adjunctive treatments potentially slow down or reverse this process. Those cells possess a unique anti-aging effect by means of regenerating and repairing organs and tissues damaged by stress and toxins that we are exposed to in our daily life and by improving immune functions.

Some patients have reported improvements in flexibility and range of motion, increased functionality and improvements in energy, quality of sleep, the look and texture of their skin. A reduction in neck and back pain, reduced fatigue, increased mental capacity, and reduced stiffness of joints.



Suffering from a grade 2 rotator cuff tear, a right knee so degenerated that it was bone on bone, and an arthritic condition, Ankylosing Spondylitis, I was our clinic’s first patient. Within a few months, I had full function returned to both my shoulder and knee, and had no pain. The stiffness and lack of mobility in my spine due to Ankylosing Spondylitis continues to improve on a daily basis.



This type of stem cell therapy does not require a surgical procedure. Patients recover quickly and there is less potential for complications. Our patients receive the most effective, safe, and advanced regenerative stem cell therapy available administered by our MD.

If you are suffering and would like to potentially avoid surgery, learn more, and discover if this therapy is right for you, please call our office at 972.398.0440 and we will be happy to schedule you for an initial consultation. Let us help you get back to doing the things you love!



Note: This article is for informational purposes only. We are not representing to treat, diagnose, or cure any disease process. While stem cell regenerative therapy has been shown to provide relief in many cases, we do not represent or guarantee resolution of any condition, individual results are varied.

