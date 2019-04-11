Health

Dr. Andrew Shepherd DC. CN. on stem cell regenerative therapy

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on
dr. andrew shepherd
As seen on a Sussex Directories Inc site

At the age of 16, I was diagnosed with a progressive rheumatoid degenerative condition. For the next ten years, my only solutions for pain management and function were acombination of physical therapy, acupuncture, and high doses of non-steroidal and steroidal anti-inflammatories. When I was 19, a skiing accident left me in a wheelchair for six months. It was with the help of a chiropractor and clinical nutritionist, that I was able to regain 80 percent of normal function. It was this transformative experience that motivated me to become a doctor.

30 years later, living with constant pain and arthritic changes progressing yearly, I wanted to explore the potential of regenerative medicine. Now, following three years of research and collaboration with experts, I made the decision to bring this potentially life-changing therapy to my practice and my patients.

Stem cells signal your body to activate self-healing and regeneration: they help reduce inflammation, modulate the immune system, and secrete factors that help tissues to regenerate.

Aging is a complex process in which cells become progressively damaged over time and finally die. New stem cells and adjunctive treatments potentially slow down or reverse this process. Those cells possess a unique anti-aging effect by means of regenerating and repairing organs and tissues damaged by stress and toxins that we are exposed to in our daily life and by improving immune functions.

Read more: A gentler mammogram at many Texas Health hospitals

Some patients have reported improvements in flexibility and range of motion, increased functionality and improvements in energy, quality of sleep, the look and texture of their skin. A reduction in neck and back pain, reduced fatigue, increased mental capacity, and reduced stiffness of joints.

Suffering from a grade 2 rotator cuff tear, a right knee so degenerated that it was bone on bone, and an arthritic condition, Ankylosing Spondylitis, I was our clinic’s first patient. Within a few months, I had full function returned to both my shoulder and knee, and had no pain. The stiffness and lack of mobility in my spine due to Ankylosing Spondylitis continues to improve on a daily basis.

This type of stem cell therapy does not require a surgical procedure. Patients recover quickly and there is less potential for complications. Our patients receive the most effective, safe, and advanced regenerative stem cell therapy available administered by our MD.  

Read more: De-stress and treat yourself at Culture A Day Spa, Frisco

If you are suffering and would like to potentially avoid surgery, learn more, and discover if this therapy is right for you, please call our office at 972.398.0440 and we will be happy to schedule you for an initial consultation. Let us help you get back to doing the things you love!

Parker Wellness Centers
4709 W Parker Rd #440, Plano 75093
972.398.0440
www.parkerwellnesscenters.com
www.genesisregenerationcenters.com

Note: This article is for informational purposes only. We are not representing to treat, diagnose, or cure any disease process. While stem cell regenerative therapy has been shown to provide relief in many cases, we do not represent or guarantee resolution of any condition, individual results are varied.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
2.1K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
1.6K
Family

Collin County’s top bluebonnet photo spots
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
1.4K
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US
1.1K
Food

Better Than Sex Desserts to open in Downtown Plano
1.1K
Community

Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County
1.0K
Community

Local Profile of Collin County celebrates launch at Mercedes Benz of Plano
online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance
911
Leisure

The sometimes awkward, sometimes sweet, sometimes painful truth about dating apps
christopher mcguire christopher mcguire
878
Arts

Announcing the Plano Classics 2019 Concert Series!
874
Business

Frisco Station hotel campus to open this summer
True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county True Believers Turning Point Rape Crisis Center sexual assault me too collin county
848
Nonprofit

Inside The Turning Point, the only rape crisis center in Collin County
845
Food

Hiccups Tea House & Churroholic to open in Frisco
culture a day spa culture a day spa
842
Beauty

De-stress and treat yourself at Culture A Day Spa, Frisco
To Top