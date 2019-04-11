Community

Dallas Cowboys launches new football and dance academies

Aayushi Pramanik
The Dallas Cowboys Youth Academies program announced the launch of its new programming this summer, debuting their three-day youth camps in the first week of June.

Camps will be held at The Star in Frisco as well as AT&T Stadium and include two tickets to a Dallas Cowboys preseason game, exclusive Nike merchandise, and lunch each day of camp. Early bird pricing, offering $25 off registration for these camps is open now and ends May 1st.

The Dallas Cowboys Football Academy presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors, will feature an entirely new curriculum at three-day youth camps focusing on age-appropriate instruction, non-contact technique drills and on-field games with an emphasis on teamwork. Led by former Dallas Cowboys safety, Danny McCray, the Football Academy will provide personalized and interactive instruction from former NFL players as on-field coaches. More information about the Football Academy coaching staff can be found https://www.dallascowboys.com/fans/football-clinic. The 2019 Football Academies will also feature current players from the Cowboys roster leading the life skills portion of camp, discussing the importance of teamwork, dedication and character. Three-day youth camps are open to athletes of all skill levels in grades 1-7.

High school position clinics are available this spring for athletes in grades 7-12. More information and registration forms for position clinics are available at  https://www.dallascowboys.com/fans/dcc-hs-clinic.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dance Academy program, taught by current Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, will offer a fun and interactive environment for dancers to develop technical skills with interactive instruction and personalized coaching while also learning the importance of positive self-esteem and strong core values.  Three-day youth camps are open to dancers of all skill levels, ages 6-16.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dance Academy will also offer ‘Lil’ Miss DCC” camps for dancers ages 3-6. Also taught by current Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Lil Miss DCC camps are half-day introductory dance classes focused on positive experiences and elementary instruction in the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Studio at The Star in Frisco.

High school programs are also offered through the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dance Academy, more information on high school programming is available https://www.dallascowboys.com/fans/youth-academies.

For more information and to register, visit: www.dallascowboys.com/academy

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
