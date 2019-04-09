FedEx to begin testing SameDay bots in Plano this summer

Business

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere welcomes the SameDay Bot to Plano. The bots will begin testing this summer. | Image courtesy of FedEx Office

Soon you will be able to receive parcels and packages a lot more quickly. Beginning this summer, FedEx will begin testing SameDay Delivery Bots in Plano.

The FedEx SameDay Bot was designed to accommodate the exponential growth of e-commerce and online retail. Bedecked with sensors, the SameDay Bot will be able to safely deliver packages to homes, retailers and offices using artificial intelligence. It utilizes a power base from the iBot, FDA approved technology used to help people with disabilities. It is able to travel on sidewalks and along roadsides, as well as navigate unpaved surfaces, curbs, and even steps.

“We look forward to welcoming the FedEx SameDay Bot to Plano as part of the pilot test,” said Mayor Harry LaRosiliere at a welcoming ceremony for the bot this past Monday. “The FedEx SameDay Bot in Plano represents the coupling of service excellence along with innovation in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.R

FedEx will partner with companies AutoZone, Lowe’s, Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens and Walmart to make autonomous deliveries throughout the city. It is one of many projects in Collin County to help its residents and employees get to the “last mile.”

“The FedEx SameDay Bot represents the next chapter in our long legacy of delivering innovation and outstanding service, supported by an already existing FedEx logistics ecosystem,” said President and CEO of FedEx Office Brian Phillips in a statement. “We are excited to bring this technology to address new markets and better support our customers. The companies who have provided feedback on its potential use have been instrumental in ensuring we are looking toward the future of e-commerce.”

FedEx’s SameDay bots will be equipped with multiple sensors and cameras, ensuring the safety of pedestrians | Image courtesy of FedEx Office

As of now, there is no set date for when the SameDay bots will begin testing in Plano.

