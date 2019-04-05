Events

Celebrate Easter with the St. Andrew United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

st andrew easter egg hunt

St. Andrew United Methodist Church will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 (rain or shine), west parking lot, 5801 W. Plano Parkway.  Children are invited to hunt for more than 5,000 treat-filled eggs starting at 11:55 a.m. Other activities include a bounce house midway, large petting zoo, pony rides, balloon animals, crafts and the Easter Bunny! Last year more than 500 children and their families participated in the event.

“We love to give children from the community a wonderful Easter memory,” said Kim Meyers, Associate Pastor, Family Ministries.  “For the younger children it’s often their first Easter experience!   St. Andrew’s Mom to Mom group does a wonderful job creating a fun day for families.”

The event is $5 per child with a $20 maximum per family, and open to the public.  Registration can be made online at https://onrealm.org/standrewumc/PublicRegistrations/Event?linkString=MTEzMDAwNjktZjIzZC00OGM1LWIxZTItYTlkZTAxM2QxMzY3.

Read more: North Texas Performing Arts presents The Little Mermaid

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt is organized by the St. Andrew Mom to Mom group. Mom to Mom is now in its 26th year at St. Andrew. Nearly 100 women in Mom to Mom are participating in the organization of this year’s egg hunt.  Membership at St. Andrew is not required to participate in the group.

St. Andrew United Methodist Church is located at 5801 W. Plano Parkway, Plano, Texas, 75093. Call 972-380-8001 for more information.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Plano, Texas,
2.0K
Community

Plano named Happiest City in America
bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food bulla gastrobar spanish tapas legacy west plano food
1.3K
Food

Plano named fourth biggest foodie city in US
1.3K
Family

Collin County’s top bluebonnet photo spots
1.1K
Food

Better Than Sex Desserts to open in Downtown Plano
1.1K
Community

Plano Profile becomes Local Profile of Collin County
1.0K
Food

Legacy Hall: What’s gone, what’s coming
bobcat planoi collin county texas bobcat planoi collin county texas
997
Home and Garden

Bobcat sightings peak in Collin County
windrose tower windrose tower
993
Community

Windrose Tower tops out: 27-story luxury condominium in Plano
937
Community

Local Profile of Collin County celebrates launch at Mercedes Benz of Plano
online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance online-dating-shutter-stock-dating-app-tinder-hinge-bumble-romance-modern-romance
866
Leisure

The sometimes awkward, sometimes sweet, sometimes painful truth about dating apps
christopher mcguire christopher mcguire
828
Arts

Announcing the Plano Classics 2019 Concert Series!
816
Business

Frisco Station hotel campus to open this summer
To Top