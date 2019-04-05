Meet the leaders of Valliance Bank, McKinney

When business owners and executives in McKinney are looking for tailored financial solutions, they choose Valliance Bank, which offers custom products and services with an unmatched elite, personalized experience.

Omar Akhtar VP, Commercial Lending

Omar has a diverse professional background, as well as over 4 years banking experience. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Finance from Austin College, in Sherman, Texas. Omar dedicates his time to serving clients with small business and commercial real estate lending needs.

Ross Gillispie SVP, Commercial Lending

Ross has over 9 years banking experience and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Finance with a minor in Accounting from Oklahoma State University. Ross is a board member of the Plano Symphony and has served on the advisory committee of the McKinney Young Professionals. Ross specializes in private client and commercial real estate lending.

Jordan Massey AVP, Commercial Lending

Jordan has 9 years banking experience and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Commerce from Texas A&M University. Jordan has a passion for service and has served on the Community Investment Subcommittee for United Way for two years. He concentrates on commercial real estate and professional lending.

Marian Haidari VP, Commercial Relationship Manager

Marian has over 12 years of banking experience and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas. Marian has a community focused outlook and dedicates her time to serving nonprofits. Her expertise is with business and commercial banking as well as treasury services.

Valliance Bank

5900 South Lake Forest Drive, Ste 100

McKinney, Texas 75070

214.544.2400

Vbank.com

