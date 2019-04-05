Frisco Family Services helps to keep hearts healthy

This February, Frisco Family Services takes action to encourage healthier food choices to help keep hearts healthy and strong! During this entire month, in addition to the variety of nutritious food options available to clients during their visits to Frisco’s only community Food Pantry, Frisco Family Services is providing each household with all the ingredients needed to make special heart-healthy meals.

“The goal is to educate, support and supply the items needed to support each and every person to live a heart-healthy lifestyle,” said Keri Keck, Client Services Director. “One of the great things about our Food Pantry is that we offer a variety of different nutritious food options. Providing additional heart-healthy meals is just another way we can help our client’s better plan for success.”

A different heart-healthy meal is provided by Frisco Family Services each week, and a breakfast, lunch and dinner recipe have all been featured. Fresh fruits and vegetables are staples in each recipe and are provided to every client along with all the other ingredients needed to prepare it.

For 25 years, Frisco Family Services has remained the only food pantry in Frisco, now providing nearly 400,000 meals to neighbors in crisis a year, and is the most utilized of the many programs they offer. Clients can shop in a grocery store-like setting for the food they know their family can eat. In addition to nutritious food choices including perishables, meat, dairy and fresh produce – paper goods, hygiene, and household products are also available. This keeps families from being forced to choose between keeping food on the table, keeping a roof over their heads, or purchasing life-saving medications.