Hotworx to open virtually-instructed infrared workout studio in Richardson

Alex Gonzalez
Hotworx will offer infrared workout sessions 24 hours a day | Image source: @officialhotworx on Facebook

Your workout routine just became a whole lot hotter. In May, Hotworx will open a location in Richardson, offering a variety of hot yoga and infrared workout classes. Open on a 24/7 basis, Hotworx will offer classes taught by a virtual instructor.

The virtual instructors include Aaron Murphy, who is a certified nutritionist with additional certifications in re natal/postpartum, TRX STC and golf wellness; Amee Fisher, a certified personal trainer, myofascial therapist and sports nutrition specialist with over 10 years experience; Emilya Washeleski, a competitive equestrian and yoga instructor; Tori Cowen, winner of Miss Florida 2014 and previously third alternate to Miss America; and Victoria Jameson Krath, a model, pageant competitor and professional makeup artist, who previously placed in the top 10 at at Miss Earth USA where she won the HOTWORX Swimsuit award.

The Hotworx virtual instructors will incorporate isometrics and HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) methods into their workouts. Through isometrics, muscles act against each other, or against a fixed object. Yoga and pilates are examples of isometric exercises. The HIIT workout is a 15-minute routine consisting of a cycle or row.

The heat is said to have many benefits, including an increase in the speed of one’s metabolism. The infrared technologies help activate regenerative processes within the body, thus accelerating one’s recovery speed.

Hotworx has previously been featured on daytime talk show “The Doctors,” where previous clients gave the infrared virtual workout company rave reviews, noting that it helped them burn calories, increase strength and flexibility, and reduce stress.

Hotworx is slated to open in Richardson in mid-May.

Hotworx

720 E. Campbell Road Suite 410, Richardson

More: 972.895.3159 | hotworx.net

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Local Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
