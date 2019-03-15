Recognize volunteer excellence with the Junior League of Collin County

Join the Junior League of Collin County at a luncheon to celebrate exceptional volunteers!

The Junior League of Collin County Excellence in Volunteer Service Awards recognizes individual volunteers, nonprofit organizations, and business volunteer programs that make important contributions and assist the residents of Collin County. Nominations are submitted from the community-at-large and finalists are honored during the annual luncheon. The keynote speaker, Dr. John Siburt of City Square will share ways the community can engage in fight the causes of poverty and homelessness.

Volunteerism is at the heart of the Junior League of Collin County’s mission to improve the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers, and through the Excellence in Volunteer Service Awards, the Junior League of Collin County strives to inspire others to embrace and celebrate volunteerism.

The Junior League of Collin County invites you to attend and to nominate for the awards. Awards are given in the following categories: Collin County Volunteer of the Year, Nonprofit Professional of the Year, Youth Volunteer of the Year, Nonprofit Organization of the Year and Community Business Partner of the Year. Please click here for nominations.

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11am

WHERE: Aristide McKinney, 6200 TPC Drive McKinney, TX 75070

COST: $40 per individual ticket and sponsor table $50

Click here to find out more!