Windrose Tower tops out: 27-story luxury condominium in Plano

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on
Last week, Windrose Partners LP celebrated the official topping out of Windrose Tower, its 27-story luxury residential condominium high-rise, the only one of its kind planned for Legacy West. Windrose Tower will welcome its first resident owners in Fall 2019.

With a limited number of 99 magnificent homes, Windrose Tower will be located at 7901 Windrose Avenue at the northwest corner of Windrose Avenue and Headquarters Drive in Plano, TX, just west of the North Dallas Tollway and south of State Highway 121.

Currently, the building is 65% pre-sold, with a limited inventory remaining. There are two-, three- and four-bedroom condominiums with a selection of floor plans available on specific floors.  All one-bedroom homes have been sold.

In late 2018, Al Coker & Associates Vice President Fernando Gonzalez sold the 27th floor penthouse. The selling price will not be disclosed.

“This is truly a milestone celebration for all of us involved with Windrose Tower.  We look forward to delivering an iconic address to our homeowners, with our first residents moving in later this year.  Windrose Tower will be the sole residential condominium tower in Legacy West, one of the best master-planned communities in the U.S.  Our residents will enjoy a curated collection of amenities and a ‘lock and live’ lifestyle in a tower that will forever change the skyline of Plano,” said Jim Duggan, Windrose Partners LP.

Designed by GDA Architects, Windrose Tower will reach more than more than 300 feet skyward with architecture that is a marriage of classic and contemporary, a transitional design to reflect the understated elegance synonymous with Legacy West. Windrose Tower will offer unmatched luxury, amenities in the heart of the award-winning Legacy West development. There are twelve-floor plans ranging in size from over 1,850 square feet to 11,000 square feet, with prices beginning at $1,050,000. Windrose Tower will be ready for homeowners in Fall 2019.

Windrose Tower, Legacy WestHomeowner amenities at Windrose Tower include:

  • Designer Finishes
  • Expansive Balconies (with fireplaces)
  • Premium Wolf & Subzero Appliances (gas cooktops)
  • High-end Italian Cabinetry
  • Valet Parking
  • Concierge Services
  • Owners Lounge & Pub Room
  • Fitness Center (with men’s & women’s steam rooms)
  • Golf Simulator
  • Resort-style Swimming Pool & Spa
  • Guest Suites
  • Amenity Deck and Great Lawn – Poolside Cabanas, Summer Kitchen, Grilling Stations, Putting Green
  • Dog Park & Grooming Station
  • Owners Conference Room

Windrose Tower’s premier location provides walkable access to the finest dining, retail and entertainment experiences in Legacy West. With major highways and interstates nearby, Windrose Tower will be a convenient 30-minute drive to downtown Dallas or Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. It will also be convenient to the Addison Airport and McKinney National Airport.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
