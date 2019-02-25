Mardi Gras at The Star, Frisco

Join us on Thursday, February 28 to celebrate Mardi Gras with an adults-only stroll with beads, drinks and bites at The Star in Frisco!

“THROW ME SOMETHING MISTER!”

Everyone gets Mardi Gras beads and masks! Additional attractions and entertainment will include a costume contest, party photo ops, and more!

THE STOPS

Participating restaurants and businesses include*:

Omni Frisco

crushcraft Thai

Zaytinya

City Works

Tangerine Salon

Sushi Marquee

Concrete Cowboy

Roti Grill

Cane Rosso

Da Mario

Cherry Blow Dry Bar

Luxe Eyewear

Sample sips and/or bites at every stop.

COSTUME CONTEST!

Dress the part! During Mardi Gras everyone wears fancy costumes, or at least a mask, and dresses in the colors of purple (symbolizing justice), green (symbolizing faith), and gold (symbolizing power). There will be a prize for the most festive attire!

HOW IT WORKS

The Collin County Mardi Gras is a self-guided tour of The Star in Frisco. At check-in you will be given an event guide which includes an area map and a list of stops. You will be assigned a starting stop and that is where you will start your self guided tour. From your starting stop you proceed through the stops numerically, looping back until you have visited all the stops. For example, you may be given stop #7 as your starting point. In this case, you proceed directly to stop #7 and from there you visit stops 8 through 12 and then loop back and visit stops 1 and 6. At each stop you will show your event guide and wrist band and you will be given a sample drink and/or a light bite. Your guide will be stamped at each stop.

Mardi Gras at The Star in Frisco

When:

Thursday, February 28

Registration opens at 5:30 p.m.

Event runs 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Star District, Frisco

(Meeting point and event logistics will be emailed to ticket holders.)

Tickets: $35

Includes: Sample sips and bites at 12 stops, a Mardi Gras mask and beads